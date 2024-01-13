Shutdown in US: White House calls on to prepare for the worst

13 Jan. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

A shutdown is still possible in the US, despite the fact that President Joe Biden previously announced that Congress would agree on budget spending. The White House is urging departments to prepare for the shutdown, sources said.

The work of the American government may be stopped due to a lack of agreement among legislators on budget; the White House has warned some departments about this threat, sources inform.

According to Bloomberg, the White House Office of Management and Budget has recommended some government departments to come up with a plan in case of a funding stop.

In November, Biden signed the law on temporary financing of the American government. If new agreements cannot be reached, the work of the government will be paralyzed from January 20.

What is shutdown?

Shutdown in the United States is a forced cessation of government work. It occurs when Congress fails to agree on funds for discretionary spending. Several million government employees will not be able to receive salaries during the shutdown.

Shutdowns in America occur regularly. They have taken place 10 times since 1981.