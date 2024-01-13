US attack on Yemen: Hodeidah comes under attack

13 Jan. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: USCENTCOM

Another attack is carried out by the US and UK air forces on Houthi military facilities. Now, according to sources, fire has broken out at a military base near the city of Hodeidah.

US and British troops are attacking another Houthi rebel military target near the city of Hodeidah, a source in the administration informs.

A naval base belonging to the Ansar Allah movement came under attack.

"American and British aircraft strike a naval base in the city of Hodeidah in western Yemen,”

- the source said.

Al Arabiya TV channel reports the sounds of explosions.

This morning, another strike was carried out on the Ad-Dleimi military base, near the air harbor of Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, occupied by the Houthis.

Why did the US attack Yemen?

The US and UK air forces carried out dozens of strikes on various Houthi military targets on Friday night. According to the leadership of both countries, the operation is defensive in nature: it aims to put an end to Houthi attacks on peaceful merchant ships in the Red Sea. Representatives of the Ansar Allah movement began to carry out attacks in support of the Gaza Strip shortly after the Hamas’ attack on Israel and the start of the IDF military operation in the Strip, which continues to this day.