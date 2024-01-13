Icon with Stalin to be rewritten right in Tbilisi temple

13 Jan. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Located in the Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tbilisi, the icon of St. Matrona of Moscow, which caused a scandal, will be corrected without being taken from the temple: the work will be carried out inside the church.

The Patriarchate’s decision to remove the episode with the meeting with Joseph Stalin from the icon of St. Matrona of Moscow will be implemented inside the cathedral, so that the icon will not be taken anywhere, leader of the opposition Alliance of Patriots party Irma Inashvili said.

Exactly this party donated the icon to the Tsminda Sameba Cathedral.

“I would not change the icon, but since there is such a recommendation, we follow this advice of the Patriarchate and act as the Patriarch advises us. The icon will not be taken out of the temple, since there is no such need. The icon remains in the temple, and, as I was told, everything can be done on the spot,”

– Irma Inashvili said.

The politician does not know when exactly this work will be carried out.