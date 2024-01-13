Armenian serviceman got lost in snowstorm

13 Jan. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

An emergency occurred this evening with one of the servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces. Details of the incident were announced by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

The Armenian soldier, returning to his place of permanent deployment, is not in contact, the Armenian Defense Ministry informs.

The message clarifies that the serviceman was returning from the position. The contact with him has been lost.

In the area where the emergency occurred, a blizzard is currently raging. Visibility is limited due to fog.

The department emphasized that a search operation is underway. Everything necessary is being done to save the man.