Dagestan miners urged to turn off farms in cold weather

13 Jan. 21:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Photo by Jievani Weerasinghe on Unsplash

Desperate Dagestan energy workers turned to local miners. Cryptocurrency miners were urged to turn off farms in cold weather to reduce the load on power grids.

The Dagenergo company asked the owners of mining farms to take care of those who live next to them and not engage in cryptocurrency mining during severe cold weather.

Energy experts explained that farms consume so much electricity that they cause overloads, which in turn cause serious problems.

“A particularly difficult situation is developing in several microdistricts of Makhachkala. Based on the dynamics of network load, which increases sharply in short periods of time, we can conclude that the load is caused precisely by mining farms,”

– Dagenergo informs.

The company emphasized that the fight against miners does not stop: last year, 13 farms were discovered and liquidated. But, as energy workers admit, mining technologies have advanced, thus, it is not always possible to quickly find farms.