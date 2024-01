14 Jan. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Eurasian Bank operating in Kazakhstan has received a license to operate in Tashkent, the Uzbek regulator reports.

The corresponding resolution was adopted by the board of the Central Bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan. According to it, JSC Eurasian Bank is registered in the capital of Uzbekistan now.

Let us remind you that the Eurasian Bank has been operating for almost three decades, since 1994. The Head Office of the organization is located in Almaty.