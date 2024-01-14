Eastern Kazakhstan hit by night earthquake

14 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake occurred in eastern Kazakhstan on the night of January 13-14. Seismologists recorded tremors of magnitude 4.6 230 km from Almaty.

"On January 13, 2024, at 22:08:22 Almaty time, an earthquake was registered by the network of seismic stations of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The epicenter of the earthquake is located 230 kilometers northeast of Almaty on the territory of Kazakhstan",

the network of seismic stations of the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

Its hypocenter lay at a depth of 15 km. The population of the city of Tekeli felt tremors of magnitude 3.