Maradona's son makes sensational statement about his father

14 Jan. 14:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Diego Sinagra, the son of world football legend Diego Maradona, believes that his father was killed. He said this on air of one of the Italian TV channels.

However, Diego did not specify who the killer was.

"There is an open investigation. We, his children, have great faith in Argentine justice. I am convinced that it should not have ended like this. They killed my father. It is not my job to say who did it, although I have thoughts on this matter, but I can't talk about it"

Diego Sinagra said.

He emphasized that his father could still have been saved, but they abandoned him to his fate.

Let us remind you that Maradona passed away in November 2020. He was 60 years old.