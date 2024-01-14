Heavy snowfall covers Azerbaijan

14 Jan. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the night of January 13-14, Baku's public services were put on a heavy schedule due to heavy snowfall that covered the city.

The city authorities said that by Sunday morning, snow had been removed from roads, sidewalks, near bus stops and metro stations. From 05:00 local time (04:00 Moscow time) work has been intensified.

As of 11:00 (Moscow time), precipitation continued in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, as well as Nakhchivan, Tovuz, Ganja, Lankaran, Shahdag, Mingachevir, Gabala and other cities of the republic.

Current weather

In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula it is now about 0 degrees Celsius. In Nakhchivan, the temperature dropped to minus 4 degrees, in the Aran regions it dropped to minus 2 degrees, in the mountainous regions the temperature was minus 8 degrees, and in the highlands the temperature fell to minus 12 degrees.

The engineering troops of the Azerbaijani Army are working to combat the consequences of the disaster in cooperation with other government agencies. They participate in snow removal, and they are also involved in ensuring the working condition of supply lines for units located in difficult mountainous terrain in areas liberated from occupation.

Weather forecast

Azerbaijan's Hydrometeorological Service noted that on Monday there would be little precipitation in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, and partly cloudy weather is expected.

Short-term precipitation is possible at night and in the morning. At night, the temperature will drop to minus 4 degrees, and during the day it will be minus 2-5.

In other cities of the republic, precipitation is also not forecast. Fog is possible in places. At night the temperature will be minus 2-7 degrees, during the day it will be 1-6 degrees.

Traffic

The snowfall did not affect the operation of Heydar Aliyev Airport in Baku. The press service of the airport reports this.

It noted that work continues in the normal mode.

"Aircraft and passenger services are carried out in a planned mode",

the press service said.

The airport added that it was ready to provide reliable air traffic in difficult weather conditions.

"The technical park is fully equipped; at the airport, all the necessary work for cleaning runways, roads and aircraft with anti-icing liquid is constantly being carried out",

the airport representative said.

In turn, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC said that they were doing everything necessary to ensure timely and safe delivery of passengers and cargo to their destinations.

The press service noted that trains were moving according to schedule now.

For its part, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency drew attention to the fact that due to bad weather it was necessary to make adjustments to the bus schedule. In particular, due to bad weather, buses between Baku and Nakhchivan will not run on January 14 and 15.