Georgia marks Flag Day

15 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili congratulated the citizens on National Flag Day, celebrated on January 14, highlighting it as “the most visible embodiment of the Georgian spirit, national identity, our freedom and independence”.

"The flag preserves our great history and directs the unshakable will of Georgian citizens to one goal - to protect and strengthen our freedom. It is a symbol of the unity of all of us - we have one homeland and one future," Garibashvili said.

He stressed that by honouring the national flag, he was “once again” commemorating the “eternal memory” of “many Georgians” who had sacrificed their lives for the future of the country.

The PM congratulated the “heroic” servicemembers, who have been safeguarding the “peace and unity” of the country, serving to “strengthen Georgia with their daily work”.

"I wish for peace, unity and continued progress to our homeland”, Garibashvili concluded.

The current national flag was adopted by Parliament on January 14, 2004.