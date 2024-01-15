Why is Georgia's leadership visiting Beijing?

15 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A delegation of the ruling Georgian Dream party led by its Chair Irakli Kobakhidze will hold “high-level” meetings in China on Monday, the party's press office reported.

The officials will meet the Chair of the International Relations Department of the Chinese ruling party and the Vice President of the Development Research Centre of the State Council.

A meeting with the Deputy Chair of the Standing Council of the National People's Congress is also planned.

The official visit will end on January 20.