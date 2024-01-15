U.S. says doesn't want conflict with Yemen

15 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States would like to avoid a war with Yemen, National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said.

"The Houthis have a choice to make here now , Margaret, and the right choice is to stop these reckless attacks. And no matter what they say, this is not about punishing Israel," John Kirby said.

According to him, the U.S. administration hopes the Houthis will rethink their aggressive activity in the region.