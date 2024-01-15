Iran says it has nothing to do with Houthis

15 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran doesn’t give orders to regional Resistance forces, including Yemen, rather they act independently within the framework of their own interests, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Monday.

"The resistance forces in the region act independently and based on their own interests and receive no order from Iran,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

The diplomat noted that if the resistance in Syria and Iraq had not been formed in the face of ISIS (banned in Russia) and terrorism, today these countries would have had a different shape, and if security arrangements had not been based on resistance, today Israel would not have been limited to its borders.