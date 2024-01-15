Houthis fire missile toward U.S. warship

15 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

An anti-ship ballistic missile launched from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen toward a U.S. destroyer has been shot down, the U.S. Defense Department’s Central Command said.

"On January 14 at approximately 4:45 p.m. , an anti-ship cruise missile was fired from Iranian-backed Houthi militant areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon (DDG 58), which was operating in the Southern Red Sea" CENTCOM said.

The missile was shot down in vicinity of the coast of Hudaydah by U.S. fighter aircraft. There were no injuries or damage reported.

Earlier, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with Israel from passing through the waters of the Red Sea.