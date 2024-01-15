Kazakhstan to change rules for obtaining citizenship

15 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Foreign citizens wishing to obtain citizenship of Kazakhstan will have to provide a new certificate when submitting documents.

Changes have been made to the order of the Minister of Internal Affairs on issues of admission to citizenship of Kazakhstan.

According to the amendments, the application requires a certificate of fingerprint registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person.

Changes have also been made to simplified admission to citizenship. An application for a simplified acquisition of citizenship may be rejected if a foreign citizen has grounds for refusal to issue a permit for permanent residence. The grounds are not specified in the document.

The amendments will be discussed until January 23.

Foreign citizens are required to undergo fingerprint registration in Kazakhstan from January 1, 2024. For citizens of Kazakhstan, the procedure is voluntary.