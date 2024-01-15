Türkiye boycotts Davos

15 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked Turkish officials to skip the World Economic Forum in Davos this week over its organizers’ stance on Israel’s actions in Gaza, Bloomberg reported.

This year, diplomatic discussions on conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine are anticipated in Davos.

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek was planning to attend the annual gathering of political and business leaders until Erdogan stopped him from going.

In Autumn, the Davos forum’s founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab condemned Hamas’ attacks against Israel.