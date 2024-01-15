VPN services could be restricted in Turkey

15 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey’s Information Technologies and Communications Authority told internet service providers to curtail access to more than a dozen popular virtual private network services, the Financial Times reported citing documents.

A month ago the BTK told internet providers to block access to 16 VPN services, including TunnelBear, Surfshark and CyberGhost, and report back regularly to the regulator on their progress, according to the documents.

Сo-founder of the Turkish Freedom of Expression Association Yaman Akdeniz said that the latest measures were both more widespread and more effective than in the past, since service providers were required to report back on their progress in blocking services.