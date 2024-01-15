Russia and Iran to sign major interstate agreement

15 Jan. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Head of the Russian Defense Ministry Sergey Shoigu had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Ashtiani, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense reports.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the conversation took place in a friendly atmosphere and became the next step in strengthening strategic relations between Moscow and Tehran.

In addition to this, the ministers of the two countries emphasized their commitment to the fundamental principles of bilateral relations. The Ministry of Defense added that unconditional respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries would be be confirmed in the large interstate agreement between Russia and Iran that was being prepared for signing.

During the conversation, Shoigu also added that both states were increasing joint efforts to create an equal multipolar world.