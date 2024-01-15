Houthis threaten US with strategic defeat

15 Jan. 19:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Houthi movement intends to defeat the US army in the event of another attack. This was announced by the leader of the movement, Ali al-Kahum.

"After this aggression, Yemen will become a cemetery for the Americans, they will leave the region humiliated",

Ali al-Kahum said.

According to his statement, the US army will face a painful defeat, since the citizens of Yemen and their leaders are ready for a direct military conflict with the United States and the protection of Palestine.

The conflict between the US, the UK and the Houthis began last week after the US and the UK military forces launched strikes against the Yemeni movement.

This was a response to the Houthi attack on ships in the Red Sea.