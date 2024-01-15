Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs: number of crimes in country increased

15 Jan. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The total number of crimes committed in Armenia over the 11 months of last year was 5.3% higher than in 2022, the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs .

In total, over 35 thousand crimes were registered, of which 45 were murders. At the same time, the number of murders in Armenia have become a little less frequent.

"The number of murders decreased by 7. In 2022, 52 cases were recorded, and in 2023 the number decreased to 45",

Deputy Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia Aram Hovhannisyan said.

Other crimes in Armenia increased in 2023, with the statistics on crimes related to drug trafficking and illicit arms trafficking especially deteriorating. The number of cases of fraud, robbery, and bribery has also increased.