Kobakhidze: Georgia attaches great importance to development of relations with China

15 Jan. 21:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The visit of the Georgian Dream delegation to Beijing will ensure the proper implementation of strategic partnership agreements between the countries, the Head of the ruling party of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze said.

He noted that 2023 was a historic year for Georgian-Chinese relations, recalling the signing of a strategic partnership agreement. According to him, it is necessary to talk about deepening cooperation.

"The purpose of the visit is, of course, to ensure the proper implementation of this cooperation agreement, and our visit serves this purpose",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

The Head of the party said that there were many areas where deepening bilateral ties was possible. He added that Georgia attached great importance to the development of relations with China.

Let us remind you that the Georgian Dream delegation led by the party leader Irakli Kobakhidze arrived on a working visit to Beijing. The visit will last until January 20.