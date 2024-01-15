New hydroelectric power station to be built in Andijan region of Uzbekistan

15 Jan. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

China will help the authorities of the Andijan region to build a new hydroelectric power station, details of the project were reported by the regional khokimiyat.

Corresponding agreements have already been signed in China. Now representatives of the Chinese side have visited the Izboskan district, where construction is planned.

"Preliminary studies on the construction of a new hydroelectric power station are being carried out on this territory",

the khokimiyat said.

Let us remind you that construction of another hydroelectric power station is already underway in the Izboskan district. Its capacity will reach 3.2 MW. When the project is completed, this station will supply electricity to a third of the entire district.