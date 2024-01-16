Turkish leadership expels Israeli football player

16 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli soccer player Sagiv Yehezkel landed in Israel on Monday after being released from police custody in Turkey, a day after he was taken in for questioning for paying tribute to the Israelis held hostage in Gaza.

Yehezkel, who plays for Turkey's Antalyaspor, caused an uproar for pointing to a bandage on his hand that read "100 days," next to a Star of David and the date October 7, after he scored a goal.

Earlier, the Turkish public prosecutor's office opened an investigation into Yehezkel for "publicly inciting the public to hatred and hostility."