РУС ENG

Turkish leadership expels Israeli football player

Turkish leadership expels Israeli football player

Israeli soccer player Sagiv Yehezkel landed in Israel on Monday after being released from police custody in Turkey, a day after he was taken in for questioning for paying tribute to the Israelis held hostage in Gaza.

Yehezkel, who plays for Turkey's Antalyaspor, caused an uproar for pointing to a bandage on his hand that read "100 days," next to a Star of David and the date October 7, after he scored a goal.

Earlier, the Turkish public prosecutor's office opened an investigation into Yehezkel for "publicly inciting the public to hatred and hostility."

160 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos