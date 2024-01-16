Iran hits U.S. facilities in Iraq: what we know about Erbil attack?

16 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have launched missile attacks on multiple targets in Syria and in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region. In Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, they hit U.S. facilities, in Syria - the base of the ISIS terrorist group banned in Russia.

Erbil attack

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out strikes at several facilities in Iraq’s Erbil - the administrative center of the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan - in response to terror attacks, carried out on Iranian territory recently, Al Jazeera reports.

"The IRGC bombed several facilities in Erbil in response to the recent attacks in Iran," the report says.

The attacks destroyed "a spy headquarters" and a "gathering of anti-Iranian terrorist groups" in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, according to IRGC.

Four people were killed and six others wounded in the attack, according to Iraq's Kurdistan security council.

Spokesperson for the White House National Security Council Adrienne Watson said that no U.S. personnel or facilities were targeted.

"We will continue to assess the situation, but initial indications are that this was a reckless and imprecise set of strikes," she said.

Syria strike

The IRGC also hit targets in Syria with ballistic missiles, including the "gathering places of commanders and main elements related to recent terrorist operations", particularly the ISIS group (banned in Russia).

The strike on Syria was in response to recent attacks by terrorist groups that killed Iranians in the southern cities of Kerman and Rask. The IRGC added that a number of key terror commanders and elements involved in the terrorist attacks in Iran were destroyed in the strikes.