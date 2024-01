16 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Beta testing has been formally completed for the Ruwiki, a Russian analog of the Wikipedia, the electronic encyclopedia’s press service said.

"Beta testing for the platform ended on January 15; the related tag was removed," the statement reads.

The tag of "This is the beta version of the Ruwiki. Please write to us if you notice errors," disappeared from the website, TASS reported.

The full version of the platform would go live in 2024, the Ruwiki’s press service said earlier.