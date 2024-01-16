Messi awarded FIFA best men’s player

16 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Argentine’s Lionel Messi was found the best men’s player of 2023, according to the International Association Football Federation (FIFA).

Other contenders included Norway’s Erling Haaland and France’s Kylian Mbappe. The awarding ceremony takes place in London.

In December 2022, Messi became the world champion, playing in the Argentine national team. He scored seven goals in seven matches and was found the best player of the tournament. He spent the last season in PSG, becoming the Champion of France.

In summer of 2023, Messi joined Inter Miami, where he won the Leagues Cup. This has become his 44th trophy, making him the most awarded football player in history. In October, he won the Ballon d'Or Award - the best player of the season, according to the France Football magazine - for the eighth time.