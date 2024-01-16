Bus accident kills 9 in Türkiye's Mersin

16 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Nine people have been killed and 30 others injured as an intercity passenger bus overturned in Türkiye's southern province of Mersin.

In the district of Aydıncık in Mersin, a tragic accident occurred when an intercity passenger bus overturned. The bus was en route from Marmaris to the country's province of Mardin, TRT Haber reported.

The incident took place at the exit of the Sarıyar Tunnel in the Yenikaş neighborhood on the D-400 highway, where the bus collided with a barrier and overturned.

Mersin's Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan released a written statement, revealing that the accident occurred approximately 170 km from the city center, on the Mersin-Antalya highway, around 01:15 a.m.

"A tragic traffic accident occurred as a result of the overturning of a passenger bus with 40 passengers and 3 crew members en route to Mersin," the governor said.

Upon receiving the notification, emergency response teams including health staff, gendarmerie, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), and firefighting units were dispatched to the scene.

The injured were promptly transported to hospitals by ambulances.