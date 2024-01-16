16 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili said the country would maintain the trend of economic growth this year.

"The economic growth will be even higher in the coming years”, the minister said, adding that the latest forecast of Fitch Ratings said the country’s economy would grow 5% in 2024 and 5.1% in 2025.

"You know that the rating is quite complex and includes a lot of economic factors. Among them, the main challenges are regional challenges, regional geopolitics, and we understand that in this case we in Georgia are less able to change this context”, Davitashvili said.

The minister urged to improve Georgia's internal situation as much as possible in order to have a fairly good rating, which is an important message for investors.

In its report, Fitch highlighted Georgia’s “solid” economic growth prospects.

The World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report projected the Georgian economy to grow 4.8% in 2024. Accordng to the report, growth was expected to ease this year, reflecting a projected slowdown among trading partners of Georgia as well as further reduction in money transfer inflows.