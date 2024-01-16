Azerbaijan among largest gas exporters to EU in 2023

16 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has become one of the leading gas suppliers to the European Union. The republic is among the top 5 gas exporters to the EU in January-November 2023, according to the statistical office of the European Union, Eurostat.

In 2023, Algeria was the largest gas supplier with 1 million terajoules.

Norway is the second largest exporter to the EU with 871,800 TJ. The UK is the third largest exporter to the EU 720,700 TJ. Russia is the fourth largest exporter to the EU with 537,300 TJ.

Azerbaijan is the fifth largest exporter to the EU. Over the past year, the republic sent 452,600 TJ of gas to European countries worth 5.7 billion euros (almost 4% up).

In November 2023, Azerbaijan was the third largest gas exporter to the EU. This month, Azerbaijan sent 43,300 TJ worth 706.2 million euros.