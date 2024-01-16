Another Armenia's ammunition dump detected in Karabakh

16 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another cache of Armenian ammunition was found during the review of abandoned buildings in the Karabakh economic region after the local anti-terror measures conducted by the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

"Boxes containing weapons and ammunition, shells for various types of grenade launchers, anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, and missiles were recovered from the civilian facility utilized by the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments for military objectives," the statement reads.

Previously, during the inspection of a civilian facility once used by Armenians in Ortakend settlement in Karabakh region, a significant number of various types of mines, homemade explosive devices, and a large amount of other ammunition were found on December 26, 2023.