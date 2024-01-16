Ilham Aliyev opens Lankaran regional ASAN xidmet center

16 Jan. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has made a trip to the Lankaran district on January 16.

During his visit, the Azerbaijan president has opened the Lankaran regional “ASAN xidmet” center.

Moreover, Ilham Aliyev viewed the conditions created in the newly established citrus orchard owned by “Lenk Frut” LLC in the village of Separadi, inspected the operations of a confectionery manufacturing enterprise owned by “Laran” LLC, as well as examined the conditions created at the newly constructed modern penitentiary complex in Lankaran.

Ilham Aliyev has also visited a statue of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev in Lankaran.