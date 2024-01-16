Fire occurs on gas pipeline in Kazakhstan - residents have no gas

16 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Due to a fire on a gas pipeline in the Aktobe region, some houses are without gas. The regional akimat spoke about this difficult situation.

The fire signal was received the day before at 17:15 (16:15 Moscow time). A gas pipeline near the village caught fire. Firefighters with special equipment arrived quickly at the scene of the emergency.

"The fire was extinguished after the gas pipeline going to Karatal was shut off",

the akimat said.

The consequences of the accident are being eliminated. For now, some consumers remain without gas.