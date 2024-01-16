Egg prices rise slows down in Russia

16 Jan. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Eggs continue to rise in price, but the rate of price growth has decreased, the Rusprodsoyuz association reports.

"From January 8 to January 14, in the country a dozen eggs cost on average 133.9 rubles. A week earlier - 133.2 rubles. The dynamics are still upward, but the growth rate has slowed down",

Rusprodsoyuz said.

According to the Association of Retail Trade Companies, the situation with prices for table eggs is beginning to stabilize. Imported eggs have already entered the market, including from Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

"The volumes are still small, but the fact itself suggests that there is an additional mechanism to increase the supply of chicken eggs. We can also talk about the gradual stabilization of price offers from manufacturers",

ACORT said.

Let us remind you that over the past year, eggs have risen in price by more than 60%. The decline and stabilization of prices are expected in a month.