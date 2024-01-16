EU designates Hamas leader as terrorist

16 Jan. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yahya Sinwar, one of the leaders of the Palestinian organization Hamas, is included in the list of terrorists maintained by the European Union, the European Council reports.

"Today, the Council decided to add another person to the list of terrorists... Yahya Sinwar, the political leader of Hamas",

the statement said.

Accordingly, European sanctions begin to apply against Sinvar.

According to the statement, the restrictions have come into force today.

Let us remember that the European Union designated Hamas as a terrorist organization in October last year, almost immediately after the invasion of Israel by militants, killing civilians and taking hostages. In Russia, the radical movement is not included in the list of terrorist movements.