Hamas attacks Israel from hospital in Khan Yunis

16 Jan. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces announced that the military of the Jewish state had recorded a launch from the location of Nasser Hospital.

"The terrorist organization Hamas operates systematically in hospitals in the Gaza Strip and surrounding areas, using civilians as human shields and exploiting hospital infrastructure",

the press service said.

It should be noted that in February, the Israeli military arrested the director of one of the hospitals in the Gaza Strip, who admitted that Hamas was using the hospital as military facilities. Moreover, some of the hospital medical staff are also Hamas members.