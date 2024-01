16 Jan. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

From January 17, weather conditions will worsen in Georgia. This was reported by the National Environment Agency.

According to weather forecasters, it will snow in the highlands of the country, and a strong blizzard is expected in some places.

Icy conditions are forecast on the roads. At the same time, the agency admits that in certain areas the movement of vehicles may be limited due to bad weather.