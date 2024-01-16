New dates for European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup in Baku announced

16 Jan. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Baku will host the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup for the first time, the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation reported.

It is noted that the competition will be held under the organization of European Gymnastics in the National Gymnastics Arena. The championship will last from May 3 to May 5.

The European Cup will be open to all member countries of the International Gymnastics Federation.

"The finals of the competition will be held in the all-around, team competition and individual program. Not only adult gymnasts, but also juniors will take part in the competition",

the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation said.