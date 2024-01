16 Jan. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye will continue fighting terrorism at all levels, both within the country and abroad. The corresponding resolution was adopted by the Parliament of the republic on Tuesday.

"On behalf of the Republic of Türkiye, we declare to the whole world that our country is determined to counter terrorism of all kinds within the country and abroad",

the document says.

Let us remind you that the Turkish Parliament returned from the winter holidays this Monday.