Iran launches missile attack against terrorist group in Pakistan

16 Jan. 22:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Militants of a terrorist group in Pakistan were hit by a missile attack from Iran. Local media write about this.

Iran also used drones in this attack.

"The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a ballistic missile and drone attack on the main base of the terrorist group Jaish al-Adl (or Jaish al-Zolm) in the Pakistani province of Balochistan",

Press TV agency said.

This is the first Iranian missile strike on the territory of Pakistan.

Let us remind you that a week ago, Jaish al-Zolm terrorists attacked a checkpoint between the cities of Rask and Jangal in Iran. As a result of the incident, a police officer was killed.