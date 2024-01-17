Logistics matters related to polling stations settled in Azerbaijan

17 Jan. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The logistic matters of providing all polling stations with reliable communication and uninterrupted electricity have been settled for the upcoming presidential election, deputy head of the Department of Territorial and Organizational Affairs of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Niyaz Aliyev said.

"All conditions have been created in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, as well as throughout the country, for the citizens of Azerbaijan to be able to vote at ease. Free, democratic, and transparent holding of election will be ensured," Niyaz Aliyev said

According to him, 6,319 polling stations have already been fully prepared for the extraordinary presidential election, along with the installation of webcams at 1,000 polling stations.