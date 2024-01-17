U.S. Navy seizes Iranian weapons bound for Yemen

17 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. Navy announced what's considered the first seizure of Iranian weapons bound for Yemen since Houthi rebels began their campaign of attacks against international merchant shipping in the Red Sea.

On January 11, 2024, while conducting a flag verification, U.S. CENTCOM Navy forces "conducted a night-time seizure of a dhow conducting illegal transport of advanced lethal aid from Iran to resupply Houthi forces in Yemen as part of the Houthis’ ongoing campaign of attacks against international merchant shipping," U.S. Central Command said.

"Initial analysis indicates these same weapons have been employed by the Houthis to threaten and attack innocent mariners on international merchant ships transiting in the Red Sea," CENTCOM said.

According to the statement, U.S. Navy SEALs executed a complex boarding of the dhow near the coast of Somalia in international waters of the Arabian Sea, seizing Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missiles components.