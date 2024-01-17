Baku to host exhibition of Lado Gudiashvili's artworks

17 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The exhibition of artworks by prominent Georgian artist Lado Gudiashvili will be opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on January 24.

The exhibition is organized on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Centre, with the support of the Georgian Embassy in Azerbaijan and the Lado Gudiashvili Foundation in Georgia.

Artworks of legendary art figure in painting, graphic arts, and scenic design will be shown in Azerbaijan for the first time.

Numerous works to be presented at the Baku exhibition are of special interest. Gudiashvili's graphics should be mentioned above all. They include sketches of costumes for a ballet performance that was never staged.

The exhibition will be presented at the Heydar Aliyev Center until April 24.