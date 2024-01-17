Pakistan warns Iran of serious consequences

17 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A strike, delivered by Iran’s Air Force at targets in Pakistan, constitutes a serious violation of the country’s airspace and may entail serious consequences, the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan said.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran and the strike inside Pakistani territory which resulted in death of two innocent children while injuring three girls. This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences," the statement reads.

The mninistry noted that it is even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran.

"Terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated action. Such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighbourly relations and can seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence," the statement reads.

Last week, the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group in Pakistan attacked a checkpoint in southeastern Iran, killing a policeman. At night, the Iranian Air Force has struck with missiles and drones two command posts of the terrorist group, Tasnim reported.