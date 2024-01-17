Azerbaijan sees 79% increase in summer holiday bookings by Russian tourists

17 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

This year, early bookings of Russian citizens for summer vacations in Azerbaijan show particularly strong growth, with sales up 79% compared to the last year, the Russian media reported.

In addition, this year, Azerbaijan ranked 6th among the countries where Russian citizens plan their summer vacation. The top 10 also includes, Abkhazia, Georgia, Türkiye, Thailand, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and France.

Overall, compared to last year, early booking of Russian citizens increased by 30% domestically and by 77% in foreign destinations.