Shusha to host Vugar Gashimov chess tournament

17 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The chess Vugar Gashimov Memorial will be held in Shusha in 2024, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The 10th anniversary competition will be held on August 27-31.

The winner of the 9th Vugar Gashimov Memorial held in Gabala in 2023 was Indian chess player Vidith Santosh Gujarati.

Vugar Gashimov was an Azerbaijani chess grandmaster. He was three-time national winner, multiple winner of the European Youth Championship, winner of the Kasparov Cup. Gashimov played in the gold medal-winning Azerbaijani team at the European Team Chess Championship in 2009.