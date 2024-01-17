Guterres and Abdollahian discuss Red Sea situation

17 Jan. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on January 16, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said.

The sides discussed with him the situation in the Red Sea and the conflict in Gaza.

"Regarding the situation in the Red Sea, Guterres reiterated his call to all the parties to avoid any further escalation and for the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 2722," the statement reads.

According to Dujarric, the parties also discussed the situation in Gaza and the need for greater humanitarian access.