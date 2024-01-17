Baku and Ankara discuss military co-op

17 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov held a meeting with a delegation led by Türkiye's Deputy Minister of National Defense Celal Sami Tufekci, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

Hasanov noted that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as cooperation in other fields, is developing steadily. It was especially emphasized that the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is built based on friendly relations.

The Azerbaijani defense minister emphasized the invaluable role of friendly relations between the heads of the two countries in achieving a high level of bilateral cooperation.