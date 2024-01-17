Azerbaijan and UAE to further enhance cooperation

17 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and the UAE discussed cooperation within the framework of COP29, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said.

The minister held a meeting with the UAE Minister of Economy, co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-UAE Joint Intergovernmental Commission Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri on the sidelines of the Davos Economic Forum.

"During the meeting, we expressed satisfaction with the high level of the bilateral relations between the two countries," Mikayil Jabbarov said.

According to the minister, the discussions covered various aspects of the economic partnership agenda, including preparations for the 9th session of the Azerbaijan-UAE Joint Intergovernmental Commission, enhancement of trade turnover and initiatives for developing business ties, collaboration within COP29, prospects for joint projects in the transition to sustainable energy sources.