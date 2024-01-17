Russia to sign treaty with Iran at presidential meeting

17 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Iran will sign a new interstate treaty soon, which was in the final stages of being agreed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today.

According to Zakharova, the new treaty would consolidate the strategic partnership between Moscow and Tehran and cover the full range of their ties.

She noted that since the signing of the current treaty, the international context has changed and relations between the two countries are experiencing an unprecedented upswing.