Pakistan starts diplomatic war with Iran

17 Jan. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Tasnim news agency

After the IRGC missile attacks on terrorist headquarters in the Pakistani province of Balochistan, carried out by Iran yesterday, the Pakistani authorities decided to recall their ambassador from Tehran and cut off all contacts with Iran.

The confrontation between Iran and Pakistan is moving to the diplomatic plane - after a missile attack on the main base of the terrorist group Jaish ul-Adl in the Pakistani province of Balochistan, Islamabad decided to recall its ambassador, a representative of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry informed.

"We also informed them (Iran - ed.) that Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Tehran,”

- the Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan wrote on the social network X.